Novartis outlines key growth drivers in Meet Management event

In its Meet Novartis Management event yesterday, executives presented their development plan that they say will drive growth and profitability for the next 5 - 10 years. Highlights:

It has 25 or more potential blockbusters in development, including 18 advanced platform candidates. It has over 200 projects in development, more than 500 ongoing clinical trials and more than 60 major regulatory submissions planned through 2021.

More than 10 potential blockbusters will be launched over the next 2 1/2 years. 2019: Mayzent (siponimod) for relapsing forms of MS, Zolgensma for SMA1, Piqray for breast cancer and brolucizumab for nAMD. 2020: Cosentyx for nrAxSpA, Entresto for HFpEF, OMB157 for relapsing MS, PDR001 combo for melanoma, QVM149 for asthma and SEG101 for SCD. 2021: 177Lu-PSMA-617 for mCRPC, QAW039 for asthma and Zolgensma for SMA2/3.

This year, it expects 15 key regulatory approvals and will file 20 major submissions. It also expects six major late-stage data readouts.

Potential blockbusters on tap for 2022 are ECF843 for dry eye, UNR844 for presbyopia and ZPL389 for atopic dermatitis.

For 2023 and beyond, it has 13 ongoing programs with blockbuster potential.

Value drivers include investing in its organic business, growing the dividend, executing bolt-on acquisitions and share buybacks.

(NYSE:NVS) is up a fraction premarket.