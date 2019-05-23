BMO Capital expects Impossible Whopper sales lift

BMO Capital thinks the Burger King chain could see a 450 basis point sane-restaurant sales lift from positive consumer response to the Impossible Whopper meatless hamburger product.

BMO analyst Peter Sklar reports he witnessed excitement with employees at St.Louis-areas restaurants with the Impossible Whopper rollout to follow on yesterday data report of a strong traffic bounce at STL outlets.

Sklar and team lift their price target on Outperform-rated Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to $76 from $71.

Shares of QSR are up 31% YTD and have traded as high as $69.22.