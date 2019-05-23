Texas Pacific, investor group lock horns over trustee election

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) says the Horizon Kinetics-led investor group's claim that its preferred nominee was elected as a trustee at a shareholder meeting is invalid.

TPL says it postponed the special meeting where shareholders were due to fill a vacant trustee spot after filing a lawsuit against the investor group’s candidate, Eric Oliver.

"Oliver and his attorneys purported to convene a 'meeting' that they have attempted to pass off as constituting a special meeting of the Trust’s shareholders. It was not," TPL says.

TPL wants shareholders to elect an independent trustee, and alleges Oliver is misleading shareholders by "making materially misleading statements and failing to disclose material information related to his record and potential conflicts of interest."