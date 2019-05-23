Xinyuan Q1 earnings gain Y/Y, fall Q/Q

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Q1 net income of $18.2M, or 33 cents per share, compares with a loss of $12.7M, or 16 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Compares with net income of $104.1M, or $1.13 per share, in Q4 2018.

"The macro economic environment and restrictive government policies still pose certain challenges for our industry," said Chairman Yong Zhang. "We will remain focused on selecting quality tier-one and tier-two city projects and will supplement our core business with value-added services in a thoughtful way to solidify our leading market position."

Q1 contract sales of $479.7M rose 26% from Q1 2018 and fell 34% from Q4 2018.

Q1 total revenue of $468.9M compares with $1.09B in Q4 2018 and $174.1M in Q1 2018.

For FY2019, sees contract sales increasing 10% and consolidated net income up 15%-20% from 2018.

