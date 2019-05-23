Amira Nature Foods announces $9M of contracts

Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) has entered into contracts worth ~$9M in revenue, to supply rice and institutional products to new customers in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa and Asia regions.

The benefit of this contract will be realized in fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

“We are extremely pleased to announce this order, which along with our previously announced customer order of $42M, amounts to over $51M. This equates to securing 26% of our forecasted $200M of FY2020 revenue just 52 days (14%) into the fiscal year”, stated Karan A. Chanana, Amira’s Chairman.