Best Buy +3% after profit beat

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is up 2.64% in premarket trading to $70.51 after issuing strong guidance that takes into account at least some impact from tariffs.

The U.S.-China trade battle is a significant wildcard with Best Buy as an estimated 68% of its merchandise comes from China.

Despite the China syndrome, analysts note that underlying sales at Best Buy have been strong and shares are up 31% YTD.

