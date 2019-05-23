Chipotle, Bloomin' Brands cut to Underperform at BMO

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) and Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) are most at risk for margin pressure thanks to African Swine Fever, says analyst Andrew Strelzik, downgrading both to Underperform.

His Street-low $18 price target on BLMN suggests about 10% downside . His $620 price target on CMG suggests about 12% downside .

Strelzik figures the impact from ASF could begin to leak into CMG results as early as Q3.

CMG down 2.55% premarket to $688.

Update at 2:10 ET: Commenting on the Stelzik downgrade, Chipotle reminds that it purchases more expensive pork than commodity pork and has pricing agreements in place. Pork costs, says the company, represent less than 2% of total food costs. A significant impact isn't expected.