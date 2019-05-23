Independent research group finds scant evidence of efficacy for Sarepta's exon-skipping DMD meds

A report prepared for the New England Comparative Effectiveness Public Advisory Council (CEPAC) by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), an independent non-profit research organization that evaluates medical evidence, did not find much evidence supporting the efficacy of Sarepta Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SRPT) Exondys 51 (eteplirsen), golodirsen or PTC Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:PTCT) Emflaza (deflazacort) in the clinical studies conducted to date.

ICER considers the evidence supporting eteplirsen and golodirsen "insufficient" but is "moderately certain" that deflazacort has comparable or better net health benefits compared to prednisone.

Unsurprisingly, the cost/benefit analyses failed to demonstrate reasonable cost-effectiveness for any of the three meds (assuming golodirsen is priced similar to eteplirsen).