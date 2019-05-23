NYSE woos biotechs by cutting listing fees

Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE:ICE) is lowering fees for companies that have little or no revenue in a bid to attract biotech IPOs that generally list on Nasdaq.

Biotechnology firms that are still in the development phase generally have little if any revenue. They usually list on Nasdaq due to that exchange's cheaper fees, more lenient listing standards, and the possibility of being included in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Set to take effect at the beginning of June, the change will reduce fees for companies that have annual revenue of under $5M and a market cap of at least $200M; such companies will get a discount of 75% off NYSE's annual listing fee and cap it at $100,000 for three years, according to a filing with the SEC.

Currently, the largest companies pay up to $500,000 a year to list on the NYSE, while Nasdaq's highest listing fee is $155,000.