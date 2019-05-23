Morgan Stanley grows more bullish on Atlassian

Morgan Stanley upgrades Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raises the PT from $99 to $145.

Last month, Atlassian reported Q3 beats that came with downside Q4 EPS guidance.

TEAM shares are down 0.9% pre-market to $125.15.

Atlassian has a Neutral Quant rating, Neutral average SA Authors' rating, and an Outperform Sell Side rating.

Update with more details from the upgrade:

Morgan Stanley praises Atlassian's expanding portfolio and recent acquisitions, which give the company "unique positioning" in the IT market.

The firm expects revenue to grow more than 30% in each of the next five years.

But the firm also wants a more attractive entry point since shares are up over 40% YTD.