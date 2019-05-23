Tesla peels off 5% as China risk highlighted

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is dropping again in the premarket session as another prominent analyst voices concerns on the EV automaker.

Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster says the firm lowered its 2019 delivery forecast by 10% to 310K vehicles vs. Tesla's own guidance of 360K to 400K units.

"We are now factoring in that Tesla deliveries will be impacted by tariffs entering China. Ours is a minority view because most investors expect Tesla will be exempt from tariffs given the company’s investment in the Shanghai Gigafactory. Second, non-tariff factors that will impact China demand include Chinese consumers boycotting Tesla and Chinese officials adding complexity to the delivery process," writes Munster.

Munster says the firm still expects Tesla to survive to capitalize on the global EV growth curve on confidence in the company's cash position following the $2.7B raise.