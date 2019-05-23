SQM slips as lower lithium margins mark disappointing quarter

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) -2.9% pre-market as Q1 earnings missed expectations and revenues slipped 3%, as lithium sales volumes rose but average prices fell ~8% from Q4.

SQM says it continues to expect to sell 45K-50K metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent this year.

SQM says it is working on lithium carbonate expansion to produce 120K mt/year, which it expects to complete during H2 2021, with a capex of $280M; it is also expanding lithium hydroxide capacity in Chile to 29.5K mt in 2021, with forecast capex of $100M.

The company says it logged the highest quarterly iodine revenue since 2013.