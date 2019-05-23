Deutsche Bank CEO sees more cuts at investment bank

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is prepared to make "tough cutbacks" at its struggling investment bank, CEO Christian Sewing said at the German lender's annual shareholder meeting.

The bank will focus on profitable and growing businesses, he said without providing details.

Sewing, though, did focus on Deutsche's transaction bank, which finances companies' global trade flow and handles cash for corporations and governments; executives have discussed breaking that bank away from the investment bank to highlight its stronger profit margins, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Deutsche Bank also has "big plans" for DWS, its asset-management unit, said Sewing, and wants it to become a top-10 global asset manager.

The German lender may consider a merger involving DWS to help reach that goal.

Addressing the bank's regulatory and compliance issues, Sewing also acknowledged that the company must "further strengthen our controls."