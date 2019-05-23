Tonix up 9% premarket on new pipeline candidate

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) has in-licensed a Phase 2 asset, TNX-1300 (T172R/G173Q double-mutant cocaine esterase 200 mg, i.v. solution) for the treatment of cocaine intoxication.

TNX-1300, formerly RBP-8000, is a recombinant enzyme that efficiently degrades and metabolizes cocaine.

Currently there is no specific pharmacotherapy indicated for cocaine intoxication.

As a biologic and new molecular entity, TNX-1300 is eligible for 12 years of U.S. market exclusivity upon FDA approval, in addition to expected patent protection through 2029.

The in-licensing transaction also includes an inventory of investigational drug product, which will be requalified for Good Manufacturing Practice purposes.