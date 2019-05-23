Trovagene up 5% premarket on Nektar collaboration

Nano cap Trovagene (NASDAQ:TROV) perks up 5% premarket on light volume in reaction to its research collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to explore the combination of TROV's onvansertib and NKTR's ONZEALD (etirinotecan pegol) in tumor models of colorectal cancer.

Onvansertib inhibits an enzyme called serine/threonine polo-like-kinase 1 that is overexpressed in a range of cancers. Inhibiting the enzyme kills cancer cells.

Etirinotecan pegol inhibits an enzyme called topoisomerase I (Topo I) that plays a key role in DNA supercoiling. Inhibiting the enzyme is an important DNA-damaging mechanism that kills cancer cells.