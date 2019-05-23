Diffusion Pharma nabs new patents in Europe; shares up 6% premarket

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) receives a Notice of Intention to Grant a patent from European Patent Office related to the use of trans sodium crocetinate (“TSC”) in combination with the thrombolytic, tissue plasminogen activator (“tPA”), in the treatment of ischemic stroke.

The patent claim covers administration of TSC within three or four hours of the onset of stroke symptoms in combination with tPA administered within nine to 12 hours of the onset of stroke symptoms.

The European Patent Office has also granted two additional patents, Patent, No. EP1667954B1 entitled “Bipolar Trans Carotenoid Salts and Their Uses” covers the use of bipolar trans-carotenoids, including TSC, to treat acute lung injury, congestive heart failure, and pretreatment or treatment during or after surgery.

Patent No. EP 1487774B1, also entitled “Bipolar Trans Carotenoid Salts and Their Uses,” relates to methods of synthesizing bipolar trans carotenoid salts, including TSC. Similar patents were previously issued in the U.S.