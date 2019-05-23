Builders FirstSource prices $400M offering

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) has priced an offering of $400M aggregate principal amount of 6.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2027.
The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the funds drawn under its existing term loan credit facility, to repurchase approximately $97M aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 and to pay related transaction fees and expenses.
The remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
BLDR -0.6% premarket
