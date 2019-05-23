Tepper reportedly considering returning capital to investors

Appaloosa LP manager David Tepper has discussed converting the firm to a family office and returning the hedge fund's capital to investors so he can focus on running his professional football team, the Carolina Panthers.

Executives at the hedge fund have considered several scenarios for when they would return outside clients' money, including over several years or around the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing some people familiar with the matter.

Appaloosa has racked up annualized returns of over 25% on average since its start, according to a person familiar with the firm. Tepper made billions by investing in beaten-down banks during the worst of the financial crisis.

Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers last year for an NFL record of ~$2.2B.