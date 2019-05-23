Bahrain LNG import terminal startup delayed to Q3, Teekay says

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) says the Bahrain liquefied natural gas import terminal is still under construction, which will delay the start of operations until Q3.

The terminal initially was scheduled to be completed and start supplying natural gas in Q1 before the head of Bahrain's National Oil and Gas Authority said it would start commercial operations in May.

The terminal will house the Bahrain Spirit floating storage unit, which arrived in the Persian Gulf in January and has remained docked near Fujairah.

TGP owns a share of the terminal along with Bahrain's NOGA, Samsung Construction and Trading, and the Gulf Investment Corp.