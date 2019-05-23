Taco Bell to makes big push in India

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) is planning to open 600 Taco Bell restaurants in India over the next decade under a partnership with franchisee Burman Hospitality. The chain currently has 35 locations in the nation.

"The Mexican category is finally becoming known around the world," states Taco Bell International President Liz Williams. She calls India the "perfect intersection of a youthful, vibrant, diverse culture that fits really well with the Taco Bell brand."

Global growth is on the menu at Taco Bell after it recently opened its doors in London and is planning to add its first stores in Indonesia and Portugal later this year.