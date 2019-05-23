Nutanix, CommVault drop on NetApp print, downgrade

Lake Street downgrades NetApp (NTAP -9.8% ) from Buy to Hold and drops the target from $69 to $65 after yesterday's Q4 misses with downside outlook.

The firm says NetApp's print and prior cautious comments from Nutanix (NTNX -3.1% ), CommVault (CVLT -1.6% ), and Pure Storage show the enterprise storage market is tougher than it was last year.

But Lake Street sees some positive signs in NTAP, including the 25% YTD growth in all-flash array revenue and the boost from Microsoft Azure's NetApp Files coming online in Q1.