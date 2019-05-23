Tesla pares loss after Musk e-mail circulated

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) opened up 0.70% after posting a drop of as much as 5.5% in the premarket session. At last check, shares are back in negative territory at -1.25% .

A leaked e-mail purported to be sent from Elon Musk to employees last night is making the rounds. In the email, Musk claims that the company has a chance this quarter to beat its all-time deliveries record of 90.7K set in Q4 of last year.

"We need sustained output of 1,000 Model 3’s per day. Almost all parts of the Model 3 production system have exceeded 1000 units on multiple days (congratulations!!) and we’ve averaged about 900/day this week, so we’re only about 10% away from 7000/week," reads the e-mail.

The company has not confirmed if the e-mail was actually sent or if the deliveries estimate is accurate.