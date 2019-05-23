Unum appoints new finance executive and increases stock dividend

Unum Group (UNM -2.6% ) appoints Steven Zabel as the CFO of the company, effective July 1, as John “Jack” McGarry announces his retirement as EVP & CFO, effective October 31, 2019.

John McGarry has spent over 32 years with Unum, and has been CFO since 2015.

UNM's board increases quarterly stock dividend by 9.6% ; the new rate of ~$0.285/share, will be effective from Q3 2019.

The company also authorizes the repurchase of up to $750M shares through Nov. 23, 2020, the new authorization replaces the previous authorization of $750M that was scheduled to expire on Nov. 24, 2019.