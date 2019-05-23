Stocks sink on heightened trade war fears

Stocks tumble at the open as increasingly harsh rhetoric stirs fears of a protracted trade war between the U.S. and China; S&P -1.2% , Dow -1.3% , Nasdaq -1.5% .

"The trade landscape looks bleaker than ever," says J.P. Morgan executive director Adam Crisafulli. "Anyone bullish on the SPX has to be conducting a lot of soul searching at the moment."

European bourses also are falling sharply after the eurozone flash manufacturing PMI for May declined further into contraction and Germany's Ifo Business Climate Index for May fell to its lowest level since 2014; France's CAC and Germany's DAX both -1.5% while U.K.'s FTSE -1.2% .

Asian markets also close with losses, with Japan's Nikkei -0.6% , Hong Kong's Hang Seng -1.6% and China's Shanghai Composite -1.4% .

In the U.S., 10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors show losses, led by the energy sector ( -2.5% ) amid plunging oil prices, while the utilities sector ( +0.4% ) is lone gainer in early trading.

The risk-off mindset and general uncertainty in the market boosts U.S. Treasury prices, sending the benchmark 10-year yield down 4 bps to 2.35% and the two-year yield 3 bps lower to 2.19%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.3% to 98.34.

WTI crude oil adds to yesterday's sharp loss, -3.4% to $59.34/bbl amid a spike in U.S. crude inventories.

Still ahead: new home sales, KC Fed manufacturing survey