Trade tensions, soaring U.S. stockpiles send crude oil prices plunging

Crude oil prices are on pace for their biggest daily and weekly declines in six months as rising U.S.-China trade tensions dampen the global demand outlook; WTI -4.2% to $58.85/bbl, Brent -3.5% to $68.46/bbl.

Prices plunged yesterday as government data showed U.S. crude oil inventories jumping to their highest levels since July 2017.

Energy (XLE -3.4% ) is the worst performing S&P sector in a morning of broad stock market losses: XOM -2.3% , CVX -2.6% , COP -4.6% , CHK -7.2% , DVN -6.2% , APA -5.2% , MRO -5.2% , HES -7.9% , CXO -7.4% , XEC -6.4% , PXD -5.3% , CLR -5.7% , WLL -6% , FANG -6% , EOG -5.2%.

