Trade tensions, soaring U.S. stockpiles send crude oil prices plunging

Crude oil prices are on pace for their biggest daily and weekly declines in six months as rising U.S.-China trade tensions dampen the global demand outlook; WTI -4.2% to $58.85/bbl, Brent -3.5% to $68.46/bbl.
Prices plunged yesterday as government data showed U.S. crude oil inventories jumping to their highest levels since July 2017.
Energy (XLE -3.4%) is the worst performing S&P sector in a morning of broad stock market losses: XOM -2.3%, CVX -2.6%, COP -4.6%, CHK -7.2%, DVN -6.2%, APA -5.2%, MRO -5.2%, HES -7.9%, CXO -7.4%, XEC -6.4%, PXD -5.3%, CLR -5.7%, WLL -6%, FANG -6%, EOG -5.2%.
ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX
