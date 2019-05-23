JPMorgan see run to triple digits for Target

JPMorgan pitches the case for investors to buy Target (TGT +1.3% ) even after the 19% YTD rally in share price.

"We believe the shares are undervalued and we see potential upside to consensus. TGT is currently valued in the lower end of the 'middle bucket' of retail while we believe it should revalue towards the best-in-class, AMZN-safe bucket, especially in light of its strong comps, now expanding operating income after three years of declines, and its +HSD EPS growth algorithm," notes the firm.

JP also points to Target's gains in the home and apparel categories and margin rate inflection point.

Target is lifted to an Overweight rating at JPMorgan from Neutral and tagged with a lush price target of $100. Target has never traded in triple digits.