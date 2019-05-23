U.S. importers bear the brunt of Trump's tariffs, IMF says

U.S. importers are paying almost all of the U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods imposed by President Donald Trump, the International Monetary Fund says in its blog on Thursday.

Some of the tariffs have been passed on to U.S. consumers, while others have been absorbed by importing firms through lower profit margins, according to IMF's research.

Further increases in tariffs will likely be passed through to consumers, the IMF said.

"Consumers in the U.S. and China are unequivocally the losers from trade tensions," the blog's authors write.

"Some U.S. and Chinese producers of goods competing in domestic markets with imports affected by tariffs, as well as competing third country exporters, are potential winners," they said.

China ETFs: FXI, YINN, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, TDF, CNY, CHN, CXSE, XPP, FCA, YXI, FXCH, KGRN, CHIL, FLCH, WCHN

U.S. ETFs: XLE, XLK, VDE, XLI, VGT, ERX, XLB, CRF, USA, ERY, DIG, TECL, PEO, BGR, FTEC, SCHX, VAW