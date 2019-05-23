Diamondback Energy's subsidiary Rattler Midstream prices upsized IPO

Rattler Midstream, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy (FANG -5.9% ) priced its IPO of 38M common units, upsized from originally proposed offering of 33.3M units, at $17.50 per common unit, with net proceeds of ~$631.8M.

Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 5.7M common units at the IPO

Trading was expected to commence on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on May 23, 2019 under the ticker (RTLR); the offering is expected to close on May 28, 2019.

Upon closing, the public will own ~25% of the common units and Diamondback will own the remaining~75%.