Shell starts production at Gulf of Mexico's Appomattox field ahead of schedule

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -2% ) says it has started production at the Appomattox field in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its expected startup in Q3 and ~40% below its initial planned cost in 2015.

Appomattox is the first commercial discovery now brought into production in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico's Norphlet formation and has an expected peak production of 175K boe/day.

Jefferies analysts say the start of production at Appomattox, Lula North and the Prelude liquefied natural gas vessel off Australia earlier this year should add $5B to Shell's cash flow by 2020.

Shell owns 79% of the project while China's CNOOC (CEO -2.7% ) holds the remaining 21%.

Shares are lower as crude oil prices suffer sharp losses in today's trade.