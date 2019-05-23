Toro down 4% after Q2 earnings miss

Toro Company (TTC -4.5% ) reports Q2 sales growth of 9.9% Y/Y to $962.04M, reflecting acquisition of Charles Machine Works.

Segment sales: Professional $723.51M (+9.6% Y/Y); Residential $232.15M (+9.4% Y/Y); and others $6.38M (+133.1% Y/Y).

Segment Earnings: Professional $150.1M (-9% Y/Y); and Residential $22M (-16.2% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin declined by 363 bps to 33.4%; and Adj. gross margin was 34.4% down by 260 bps .

Q2 Operating margin declined by 514 bps to 14.3%; and Adj. operating margin was 16.4% down by 310 bps .

SG&A expenses were $183.57M (+19.4% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 19.1% up by 151 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $163.99M, compared to $138.43M a year ago.

Accounts receivable were $428.6M (+30% Y/Y); Net inventories were $611.3M (+54.8% Y/Y); and Trade payables were $391.7M (+28.9% Y/Y). These increases were largely due to the acquisition of Charles Machine Works.

Q3 Outlook: Adj. EPS $0.70 to $0.75

FY19 Outlook: EPS $2.90 to $3.00; and Revenue $3.2B, both inclusive of Charles Machine Works.

Previously: Toro misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (May 23)