U.S. mortgage rates fall for fourth straight week

Continuing a trend of declining since late last year, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.06% for the week ending May 23, 2019, down from 4.07% in the prior week and 4.66% at this time a year ago, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

"The drop in mortgage rates is causing purchase demand to rise and the mix of demand is skewing to the higher end as more affluent consumers are typically more responsive to declines in rates," said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averaged 3.51% vs. 3.53% in the prior week and 4.15% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.68%, up from 3.66% last week and down from 3.87% at this time a year ago.

