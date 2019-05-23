Huazhu Group -4.9% post Q1 results

Huazhu Group (HTHT -4.9% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 6.8% Y/Y to $356M.

Net revenues from leased and owned hotels were $254M (+8.2% Y/Y); manachised and franchised hotels were $99M (+30.3% Y/Y).

The occupancy rate for all hotels in operation declined 3.1% to 80.6% due to the softness in macro economy.

Huazhu opened 226 hotels, including 11 leased hotels and 215 manachised and franchised hotels.

Also, closed a total of 60 hotels, including 12 leased hotels and 48 manachised and franchised hotels.

The Company had 698 leased hotels, 3,470 manachised hotels, and 228 franchised hotels in operation in 404 cities.

The number of hotel rooms in operation totaled 384,959 (-12.4% Y/Y).

Operating cash inflow was $22M; cash, equivalents and restricted cash of $664M.

The Company had a total debt balance of $1.5B.

Q2 Outlook: Net revenues to grow 13-15% Y/Y.

