Mobile TeleSystems grows profits, raises guidance

Mobile TeleSystems (MBT +0.8% ) saw attributable profits grow by double digits in Q1 results marked by continuing high-speed data demand, and it boosted full-year OIBDA guidance.

Revenues rose 9.4% to 118B rubles; of that, Russia revenue rose 7.9% to 109.1B rubles.

OIBDA rose 6% to 55.3B rubles, and operating profit rose 7.6% to 28.2B rubles.

Profit attributable to company owners increased 14.1%, to 17.6B rubles.

The company new dividend policy aims to pay at least 28 rubles per ordinary share (56 rubles or about $0.864 per ADS) every calendar year for the next three years.

Based on Q1, it now says OIBDA for 2019 will be largely flat, vs. previous outlook of slightly negative. It's reiterating revenue guidance for growth of more than 3% (against a high base from the second half of last year).

Press release