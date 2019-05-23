UniCredit to sell up to $5.6B of bad loans

UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) is preparing to sell non-performing loans with a face value of as much as EUR5B ($5.6B), speeding up its push to reduce the amount of soured loans it's carrying, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The Italian bank is considering a structured deal in one or more tranches to be completed by the end of the year, they said.

It's also reducing its Italian sovereign debt holdings as it seeks to lower risk and strengthen its position as a potential acquirer.

CEO Jean Pierre Mustier expects to meet its target of lowering non-performing exposure to EUR 14.9B ahead of schedule and now sees reducing that exposure to EUR 10B by the end of they ear.