More Dorian LPG Q4 results

Dorian LPG (LPG -6.4% ) posted Q4 sales of $34.5M down ~12% Y/Y primarily attributable to lower TCE rates, partially offset by an increase in utilization from 79.2% to 90.2%

TCE rates reduced from $24,695 to $18,883, primarily driven by relatively flat spot market rates along with increased bunker prices.

Vessel operating expenses per day increased to $8,104 from $8,027

Reported operating loss of $3.8M as compared to income of $0.67M last year., with wider net loss of ~$16M as compared to $3.5M last year.

Adjusted EBITDA declined to $14.1M from $18.2M.

Previously: Dorian LPG misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (May 23)