More Dorian LPG Q4 results

Dorian LPG (LPG -6.4%) posted Q4 sales of $34.5M down ~12% Y/Y primarily attributable to lower TCE rates, partially offset by an increase in utilization from 79.2% to 90.2%
TCE rates reduced from $24,695 to $18,883, primarily driven by relatively flat spot market rates along with increased bunker prices.
Vessel operating expenses per day increased to $8,104 from $8,027
Reported operating loss of $3.8M as compared to income of $0.67M last year., with wider net loss of ~$16M as compared to $3.5M last year.
Adjusted EBITDA declined to $14.1M from $18.2M.
Previously: Dorian LPG misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (May 23)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox