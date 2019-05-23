BP nears sale of stake in Egyptian oil and gas company - Reuters

BP (BP -2.2% ) is close to selling its stake in Gulf of Suez Petroleum Co. to Dubai-based Dragon Oil (OTCPK:DRAGF) for at least $600M, Reuters reports.

The sale has received the initial approval of Egypt's Petroleum Ministry after it had objected to BP's agreement BP reached last year with North African-focused oil and gas company SDX Energy to buy the asset, according to the report.

GUPCO produces more than 70K bbl/day of oil and 400M cf/day of gas.

BP shares are lower as crude oil prices suffer sharp losses in today's trade.