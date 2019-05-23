Teekay Tankers set for strong cash flow into 2020 - Mintzmyer

Teekay Tankers (TNK -5.9% ) is lower after missing Q1 earnings expectations and saying spot tanker rates declined in the latter part of Q1, which is expected to reduce Q2 earnings.

But TNK expects a "significant firming" in the tanker market from H2 due to positive underlying oil demand, an expected increase in U.S. crude oil exports, higher OPEC production, lower tanker fleet growth and the positive impacts of IMO 2020.

J Mintzmyer of Value Investor's Edge believes TNK is now "fully out of the weeds with their balance sheet" and set for "tremendous potential cash flow into 2020."

Mintzmyer notes TNK has previously disclosed midcycle rates would produce free cash generation in excess of $1.00/share and believes a bullish market could bring upside to $3.00-$5.00 vs. a current NAV of $1.78.

Disclosure: Mintzmyer is long TNK.