Teekay LNG Partners' DCF set for consistent growth - Mintzmyer

Teekay LNG Partners (TGP -3.1% ) is lower after missing Q1 earnings estimates but distributable cash flow came in at $0.69/qtr, the highest level in several years and above the crucial top-IDR split of $0.65/qtr, says J Mintzmyer of Value Investor's Edge.

Additional bullish notes include the acceleration of Yamal deliveries, two new one-year charters estimated at ~$80K/day and a three-year extension on its oldest asset at a higher rate.

Mintzmyer believes TGP's DCF is set to grow consistently Q/Q through 2020 and reiterates his view that TGP is worth at least $25/unit.

Disclosure: Mintzmyer is long TGP as well as parent Teekay Corp. (NYSE:TK)