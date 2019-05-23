Nokia sets network deal in Malaysia with U Mobile

Nokia (NOK -3.3% ) and U Mobile have a three-year deal to deploy a Single Radio Access Network in Malaysia, allowing U Mobile to expand delivery of mobile data services.

The two companies will also collaborate on a 5G live network trial after signing a memorandum of understanding.

The agreement will allow U Mobile to end its RAN sharing agreement.

Mobile data usage in Malaysia is expected to double between 2017-2022, to 10.4 GB per user per month.

Nokia has signed 37 commercial 5G contracts around the world, 20 with named customers.