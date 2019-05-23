Analysts bullish on SciPlay's international potential

Craig-Hallum starts SciPlay (SCPL -0.3%) at Buy and a $22 price target.
Analyst Mike Malouf says social and casual casino gaming is a fast-growing industry with collective revenue expected to reach $6B in 2019.
The analyst notes that SciPlay has 8.4M MAUs and has the opportunity to target international players as mobile gaming popularity grows.
More action: Details from yesterday's bullish start from Stephens have analyst Jeff Cohen saying the current valuation doesn't reflect increasing ad revenue, expansion beyond social games, and the international push.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox