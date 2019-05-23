Analysts bullish on SciPlay's international potential

Craig-Hallum starts SciPlay (SCPL -0.3% ) at Buy and a $22 price target.

Analyst Mike Malouf says social and casual casino gaming is a fast-growing industry with collective revenue expected to reach $6B in 2019.

The analyst notes that SciPlay has 8.4M MAUs and has the opportunity to target international players as mobile gaming popularity grows.

More action: Details from yesterday's bullish start from Stephens have analyst Jeff Cohen saying the current valuation doesn't reflect increasing ad revenue, expansion beyond social games, and the international push.