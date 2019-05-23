MGM pushes hard for Osaka gaming license

MGM Resorts (MGM -1% ) hopes to be in a leading position in Japan to land a casino license after setting an "Osaka First" strategy ahead of rivals.

The casino company plans to invest around $9B in the Osaka project together with 10 local companies if it wins the license.

Of note, Nikkei Asian Review points out that officials in Osaka are running ahead with casino meetings even with Tokyo yet to set formal guidelines on developing integrated resorts.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) and Genting Singapore (OTCPK:GIGNF) have also expressed interest in Osaka.