BlackRock infrastructure chief is wary of U.K. utilities

With Theresa May's Conservative Party bruised by U.K.'s protracted Brexit deadlock, BlackRock's (BLK -1.6% ) global head of infrastructure investing says he's "very wary" of investing in U.K. utilities, Reuters reports.

That's because there's a rising threat of some key assets, including water, energy, and transport utilities, being nationalized if the Labour Party manages to gain power.

“I’d be very wary at this juncture about committing any capital, debt or equity, to the U.K. utilities space,” said Jim Barry, chief investment officer of BlackRock Alternative Investors and also the company’s global head of real assets. “They’re all well-capitalized as it stands, but it has added a risk.”

