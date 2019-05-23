More on RBC Bearings Q4 results

RBC Bearings (ROLL -1.1% ) reports Q4 net sales of $182.2M up 1.3% Y/Y and 4% Y/Y on organic basis.

Segment sales: Plain bearings $87.94M (+7.4% Y/Y); Roller bearings $36.12M (+0.9% Y/Y); Ball bearings $19.47M (+2.2% Y/Y); and Engineered products $38.63M (-10.4% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 127 bps 40.1%; and operating margin improved 94 bps to 22.1%.

Adjusted operating income as a percentage of sales 22.6% up from 21.4% a year ago.

SG&A expenses $29.46M (-0.43% Y/Y); and as percentage of sale 16.2% down by 28 bps.

Backlog was $445.1M (+13.5% Y/Y), as of March 30, 2019.

Cash provided by operating activities was $29.53M, compared to $37.79M a year ago.

