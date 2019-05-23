Buckle Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-7.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $200.93M (-1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bke has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.