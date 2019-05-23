Foot Locker Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.60 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.11B (+3.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fl has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward.