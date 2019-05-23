Evercore expects Ferrari to race to new high

Evercore ISI upgrades Ferrari (RACE -0.7% ) to an Outperform rating from In Line in a strong note to clients.

"In this turbulent period of declining sales/production, and with arguably the largest event risk the auto industry has faced this millennium sitting only months away (EU CO2 regs), we urge investors to seek solace (or “Hide”) in Ferrari’s impressive earnings cadence (+12% EPS CAGR out to 2022), unrivaled pricing power, and unique ability to control its own destiny," notes the Evercore analyst team.

Evercore assigns a price target of $155 to Ferrari vs. the 52-week high of $149.85.