McEwen declares commercial production at Gold Bar mine

McEwen Mining (MUX +5.2% ) says it has reached commercial production at its Gold Bar Mine in Nevada, and reports new positive exploration drill results from the Grey Fox Area within the Black Fox property in Ontario.

MUX says Gold Bar production has been steadily increasing since the first gold pour in February and forecasts output of 50K oz. at an all-in sustaining cost of $975/oz. for 2019.

MUX also says Ontario drill results included positive results from two targets in the Grey Fox area, which cumulatively hosts estimated indicated resources of 465K oz. of gold.