ITC to probe third TiVo patent complaint against Comcast

The International Trade Commission will investigate TiVo's (TIVO -1.5% ) third complaint accusing Comcast (CMCSA -0.8% ) of patent infringement, Bloomberg reports.

That's the latest in a legal battle that has raged since a licensing agreement between the two expired in March 2016.

TiVo's Rovi unit says the patents in the latest complaint cover Comcast's successful X1 platform, with features including X1 Sports, multiroom DVR and set-top box app integrations.

Findings on the second complaint are due on June 4; meanwhile, Comcast says it will fight the new case and calls Rovi's patent portfolio "increasingly obsolete."