Cowen initiations favor cloud security stocks

Cowen initiates a slate of cybersecurity stocks on the belief that the share of security budgets dedicated to cloud-based solutions will more than double in the next two years.

Rapid7 (RPD -2.4% ) is the firm's top pick with an Outperform rating and $63 PT, followed closely by Zscaler (ZS -2.7% ) with an $85 PT and Proofpoint (PFPT -2.1% ) at $140.

Other Outperform starts: Mimecast (MIME -2.3% ), $60; Qualys (QLYS +0.2% ), $100; Tenable (TENB -1.4% ), $36; Zix (ZIXI +0.4% ), $11.