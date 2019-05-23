McDonald's slowplays plant-based burger plans

McDonald's (MCD -0.8% ) Global Chief Marketing Officer Silvia Lagnado says the restaurant chain has no plans to disclose yet on a plant-based burger, although he confirmed that the concept is being looked at and talked about internally.

The chain has been making efforts to simplify its menu at the request of franchisees, but is also under some pressure to think meatless with the initial launch of Burger King's Impossible Whopper considered a success and Carl's Jr. selling a Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) veggie burger. McDonald's does sell a Big Vegan TS burger in Germany in partnership with Nestle.

Barclays raised some eyebrows earlier today by forecasting the market for alternative meat can reach $140B over the next decade.